TI Fluid Systems plc to Issue Dividend of €0.02 (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON TIFS traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 314.50 ($4.11). The company had a trading volume of 70,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,347. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.87. TI Fluid Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 309.58.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.