Tidex Token (TDX) Price Hits $0.15

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Tidex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00046921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00152411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00155189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.21 or 1.00043217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.00859961 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.