Tierion (TNT) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Tierion coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00883442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00111788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043372 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.