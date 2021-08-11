TigerCash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.27 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $747,317.70 and approximately $6.27 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.55 or 0.00874773 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.