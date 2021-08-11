Tigress Financial Lowers Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) to Neutral

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $332,313,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after buying an additional 3,183,750 shares in the last quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after buying an additional 2,503,063 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,361,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

