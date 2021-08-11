Time New Bank (TNB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $886,196.00

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $15.26 million and approximately $886,196.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Time New Bank Profile

TNB is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

