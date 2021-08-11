TimkenSteel Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TMST. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th.

Shares of TMST opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.47 million, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after buying an additional 311,209 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 271,285 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 76,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 580,061 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

