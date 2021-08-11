Titan Coin Trading Up 85.5% Over Last 7 Days (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $165.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 85.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006197 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000079 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

