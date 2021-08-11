Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $3,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,664,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

