TitanSwap (TITAN) Reaches Market Cap of $349.09 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for $6.54 or 0.00014052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $349.09 million and $15.37 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.34 or 0.00894985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00112759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00043328 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

