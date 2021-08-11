Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.540-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of TVTY opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

