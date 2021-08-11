TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$162.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to C$162.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$155.00.
Shares of TMX Group stock traded down C$1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$137.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,798. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$145.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$133.09. The company has a market cap of C$7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,932,120.08.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.