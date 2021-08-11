TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$162.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to C$162.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$155.00.

Shares of TMX Group stock traded down C$1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$137.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,798. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$145.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$133.09. The company has a market cap of C$7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.0040891 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

