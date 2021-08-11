TokenPocket Price Tops $0.0288 on Exchanges (TPT)

TokenPocket (CURRENCY:TPT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. One TokenPocket coin can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPocket has a market capitalization of $99.71 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of TokenPocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TokenPocket has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00046609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00150662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00152609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,217.53 or 0.99838323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.68 or 0.00841787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TokenPocket

TokenPocket’s total supply is 3,466,457,400 coins. TokenPocket’s official Twitter account is @TokenPocket_TP . TokenPocket’s official website is www.tokenpocket.pro

TokenPocket Coin Trading

