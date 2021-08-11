Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $107.09

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.09 and traded as low as $105.58. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $105.83, with a volume of 45,033 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.09. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

