TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TORM had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 0.99%.

NASDAQ TRMD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,397. TORM has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $610.50 million, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of -364.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.