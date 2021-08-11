TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TORM had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 0.99%.
NASDAQ TRMD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,397. TORM has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $610.50 million, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of -364.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70.
TORM Company Profile
