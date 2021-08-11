Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NDP stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.21. 5,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

