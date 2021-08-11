Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
NDP stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.21. 5,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $22.00.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile
