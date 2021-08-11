Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,246. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

