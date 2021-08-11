Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Shares of NTG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. 1,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,082. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.38.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.