Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of TTP stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.