Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Shares of TTP stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.