Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.49

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.49 and traded as high as C$1.51. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 29,769 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$309.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

In other Touchstone Exploration news, Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$141,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,612,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,192,790.56. Also, Director John David Wright sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$98,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,996,895 shares in the company, valued at C$7,845,125.15. Insiders have sold 235,500 shares of company stock worth $333,405 over the last ninety days.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.