Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 billion-$273 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Shares of NYSE TM traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.63. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,368. The company has a market cap of $252.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.22. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $185.99.
About Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
