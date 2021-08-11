Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 billion-$273 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.63. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,368. The company has a market cap of $252.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.22. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $185.99.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

