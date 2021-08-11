Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,407 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,463% compared to the typical volume of 218 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Commercial Metals by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 307,618 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

