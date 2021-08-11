Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 30,713 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 851% compared to the typical volume of 3,230 call options.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.11. The stock had a trading volume of 106,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.50. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

