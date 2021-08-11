Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,184 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,641% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.