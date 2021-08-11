Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 40,913 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,742% compared to the average volume of 598 call options.

Shares of DYAI stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of -0.01. Dyadic International has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $9.05.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $173,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,349 shares of company stock worth $1,053,105 over the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 41.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 71.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 363.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.