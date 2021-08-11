Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 24,751 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,502% compared to the average daily volume of 1,545 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORPH opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78. Orphazyme A/S has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.