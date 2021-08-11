Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 736 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,343% compared to the average daily volume of 51 call options.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $510,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,754,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,492,016.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 70,840 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $1,008,053.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,648,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,428,909.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,038,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,123,752 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

ORCC opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.52. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

