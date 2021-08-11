Traders Purchase High Volume of Utz Brands Call Options (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,206 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,093% compared to the average daily volume of 148 call options.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88. Utz Brands has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 286,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 94,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 300.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after acquiring an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

