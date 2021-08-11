Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,878 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,898% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HTA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,889. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

