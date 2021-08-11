Traders Purchase Large Volume of WW International Call Options (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 29,129 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 613% compared to the average daily volume of 4,086 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WW shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,136,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth about $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of WW International by 20.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in WW International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded down $8.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. 352,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,843. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WW International will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

