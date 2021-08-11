Trading S.A. Ares Sells 56,528 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $315,991.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $878,366.50.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $11,529.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $103,825.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $170,892.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 178,623 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,209,277.71.

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $396,007.33.

On Friday, June 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $3,856,665.19.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,120,738.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $1,416,534.01.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $553,507.28.

PGEN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,275. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Precigen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Precigen by 30.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 18.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Precigen by 21.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Precigen by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

