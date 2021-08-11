Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.050-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.14 billion-$14.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.92 billion.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.15.

Shares of TT traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

