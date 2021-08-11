TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

Shares of TAC traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 261,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.0361 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TransAlta by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TransAlta by 21.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

