TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at CIBC

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

TransAlta stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 261,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,275. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

