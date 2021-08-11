TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

RNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

RNW traded down C$0.57 on Wednesday, hitting C$20.44. The company had a trading volume of 369,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,233. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.05. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$15.50 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 38.66.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

