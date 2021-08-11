TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TransAlta to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.00.

TSE:TA traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 840,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.93. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$7.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.31. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -8.71.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.1898554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$576,922.65.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

