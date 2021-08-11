TransAlta (TSE:TA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

TSE:TA traded down C$0.36 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.41. The company had a trading volume of 447,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,566. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.31. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$7.67 and a 52 week high of C$13.50.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.1898554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$576,922.65.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

