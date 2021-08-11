TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on August 18th (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RNAZ) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 18th. TransCode Therapeutics had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 9th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAZ opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

