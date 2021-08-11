Transcodium One Day Volume Reaches $1,347.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Transcodium has a market cap of $135,011.72 and $1,347.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

