Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$25.10. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$24.80, with a volume of 54,954 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

