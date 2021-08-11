TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Reduced by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises about 0.7% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,465,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $61,275,340. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $620.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,970. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 228.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $652.12. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $453.76 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

