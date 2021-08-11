TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.73.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $619.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,970. The company’s 50 day moving average is $652.12. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

