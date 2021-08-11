TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Truist

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $590.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

TDG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.27.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $618.16. 3,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,970. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $652.12.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

