Travala.com (AVA) Price Tops $2.64 on Major Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $131.97 million and $12.01 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00005694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00150750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00157321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,160.43 or 0.99672866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.28 or 0.00862149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,042,876 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

