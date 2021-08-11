TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Trading Down 1.8%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.26. 10,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 5,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.00.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.