Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,782.00

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,782 ($23.28) and last traded at GBX 1,762.79 ($23.03), with a volume of 434681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,740.50 ($22.74).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,692.57. The company has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins Company Profile (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

