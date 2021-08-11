Tribe (TRIBE) Market Cap Reaches $193.26 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $193.26 million and approximately $18.73 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001680 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.06 or 0.00885062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00112424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043406 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

