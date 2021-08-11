TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.91. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. 45,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $51.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

