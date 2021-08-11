Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.00. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$14.95, with a volume of 623,830 shares.

TCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 price objective (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 18.30.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.2308283 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders sold 196,444 shares of company stock worth $2,553,772 over the last quarter.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

