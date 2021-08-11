Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.00. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$14.95, with a volume of 623,830 shares.
TCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 price objective (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.94.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 18.30.
In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders sold 196,444 shares of company stock worth $2,553,772 over the last quarter.
Tricon Residential Company Profile (TSE:TCN)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
