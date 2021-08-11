Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) Trading Down 0.3%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.94. Approximately 129,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 305,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $130.93 million, a PE ratio of -99.45 and a beta of 0.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trident Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Trident Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $1,743,000. 4.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

